AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) Raises Dividend to €0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBGGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AIB Group Price Performance

AIBG stock opened at GBX 329.46 ($3.96) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 339.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 278.86. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 156 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 380.60 ($4.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,338.85 and a beta of 1.83.

About AIB Group



AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.



