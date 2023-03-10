Aion Trading Down 74.4% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $79,059.95 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 74.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00191594 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00091657 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00054648 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004814 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000852 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

