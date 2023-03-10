Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Buys $26,000.00 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

ATSG traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 402,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,672. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have commented on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.