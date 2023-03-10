Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.52.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $120.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,499,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $977,552,132.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $23,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,552,132.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,969,363 shares of company stock worth $239,852,264 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.