AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

AirBoss of America Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$5.62 and a 52-week high of C$36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOS. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at AirBoss of America

About AirBoss of America

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,388.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,388. Corporate insiders own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

