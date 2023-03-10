Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.71

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and traded as high as $32.96. Airbus shares last traded at $32.67, with a volume of 174,757 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EADSY. UBS Group lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58.

About Airbus

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Airbus had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 48.13%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus SE will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.