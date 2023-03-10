AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 334.14 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 337.80 ($4.06). Approximately 369,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 686,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340.20 ($4.09).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AJB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 280 ($3.37) to GBX 310 ($3.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 338.33 ($4.07).
AJ Bell Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,043.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 343.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 329.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.55.
AJ Bell Increases Dividend
AJ Bell Company Profile
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.
Further Reading
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.