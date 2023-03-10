AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 334.14 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 337.80 ($4.06). Approximately 369,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 686,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340.20 ($4.09).

AJB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 280 ($3.37) to GBX 310 ($3.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 338.33 ($4.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,043.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 343.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 329.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.59 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,363.64%.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

