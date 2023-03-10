Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.97

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and traded as high as $31.84. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 5,673 shares.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

