Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $111,112.46 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $111,112.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,082.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Ahola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96.

On Monday, December 12th, Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

AKAM traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,058,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,810. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

