Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $72.06

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.06 and last traded at $72.55, with a volume of 367311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.22 per share, with a total value of $25,041.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,116.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,809 shares of company stock worth $575,966 and sold 21,654 shares worth $1,850,009. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

