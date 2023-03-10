Alchemy Pay (ACH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $130.64 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $130.64 million and $81.06 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.80 or 0.00428313 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,799.28 or 0.28951109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.