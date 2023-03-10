Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.80

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 30955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

Insider Activity at Alector

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,502.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,378 shares of company stock valued at $86,345. Corporate insiders own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.