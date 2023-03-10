Aleph Zero (AZERO) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.83 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $252.56 million and $3.83 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00006219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 201,056,488 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

