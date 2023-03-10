Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) CEO Purchases $14,943.66 in Stock

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) CEO Katie A. Lorenson purchased 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,943.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,177.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALRS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

