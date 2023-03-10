Algert Global LLC Acquires 11,659 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 137.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Medpace worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $187.99 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $241.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

