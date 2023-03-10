Algert Global LLC Acquires 11,659 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 137.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Medpace worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medpace Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $187.99 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $241.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Medpace Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medpace (MEDP)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.