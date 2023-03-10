Algert Global LLC Buys 14,201 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.09.

Insider Activity at WEX

WEX stock opened at $185.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.98 and its 200 day moving average is $164.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock worth $5,126,036 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

