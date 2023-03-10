Algert Global LLC Buys 27,764 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.05% of Sunrun worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $375,583.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,126.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $375,583.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,673.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,804 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,572 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

