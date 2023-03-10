Algert Global LLC Buys 38,443 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 953.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,443 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,434,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 73.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 140.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $141.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.08 and its 200-day moving average is $94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.35.
Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.
