Algert Global LLC Grows Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,134 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.15% of Cogent Communications worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 832.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 243,096 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $11,464,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Insider Activity

Cogent Communications Price Performance

In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,170 shares of company stock valued at $924,100. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $60.93 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $72.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 553.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,327.58%.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.