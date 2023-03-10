Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,578 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after buying an additional 155,068 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after buying an additional 715,217 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 958,082 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after buying an additional 957,438 shares during the period.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

SEAS stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,869 shares of company stock worth $1,182,551. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.