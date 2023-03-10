Algert Global LLC Lowers Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,810,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,598.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,574,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,876 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at about $107,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of REXR opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 136.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on REXR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.