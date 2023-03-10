Algert Global LLC Purchases 12,982 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,982 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.0% during the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,031,000 after buying an additional 188,618 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,080 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 76,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $6,498,607.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 404,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,538,900.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and have sold 5,221,973 shares worth $161,492,492. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.83. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 287.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

