Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Downgraded by William Blair

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BIRD. Robert W. Baird lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.93.

Allbirds Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Insider Transactions at Allbirds

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $60,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,896 shares of company stock worth $452,220. 31.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 78,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 275,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

