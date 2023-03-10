Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIRD. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $72,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,896 shares of company stock valued at $452,220 over the last 90 days. 31.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 16.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 23.5% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

