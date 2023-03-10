Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 83,402 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 83,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.37% of Broadcom worth $660,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $621.63. 695,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $259.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $589.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

