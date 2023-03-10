Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,251,195 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,684,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,251,195 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Pfizer worth $730,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,915,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,831,885. The company has a market capitalization of $223.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

