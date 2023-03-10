Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

AMOT opened at $39.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $625.43 million, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.48. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $44.88.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 653,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 426.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 433,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 351,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

