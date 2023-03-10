Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Allied Motion Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %
AMOT opened at $39.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $625.43 million, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.48. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $44.88.
Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies
Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.