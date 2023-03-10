ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Short Interest Update

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of ALOR remained flat at $10.35 during trading on Friday. 463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,573. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,270,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 16.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 123,027 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,986,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 96.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 264,141 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

