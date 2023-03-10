AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AltaGas in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

AltaGas Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $17.46 on Monday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

