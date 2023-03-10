Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,362,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $2,174,137.54.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81.

Block Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:SQ traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.01. 18,319,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,757,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Block from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 299.9% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $157,768,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

