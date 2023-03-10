Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated Sells 45,155 Shares of Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $993,861.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $644.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,487,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 169,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 285,321 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 150,847 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 551,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 176,250 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

