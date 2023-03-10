Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,218 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $22,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $45,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,849 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,498. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.90.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.00%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

