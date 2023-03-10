American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of AAL opened at $15.88 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,588.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

