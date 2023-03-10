American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of AAL opened at $15.88 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,588.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group
In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
