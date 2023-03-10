American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Declares $0.14 Dividend

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

American Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBK opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. American Bank has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

About American Bank

American Bank, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer.

