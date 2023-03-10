American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Declares $0.14 Dividend

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
American Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBK opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. American Bank has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.00.
About American Bank
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Bank (AMBK)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.