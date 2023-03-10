American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,352 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $995,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.76 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.70.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

