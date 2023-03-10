American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,466 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.6 %

AXP stock opened at $172.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $194.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

