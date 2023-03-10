American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Purchases $28,437.60 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $2,224,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,958,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,004,000 after acquiring an additional 418,879 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $327,157,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

