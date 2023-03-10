AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Short Interest Update

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AMMO Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of POWWP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381. AMMO has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52.

AMMO Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.5469 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

