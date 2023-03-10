AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 32,678 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.5 %

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.95. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

