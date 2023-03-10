Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159,467 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $65,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

ADI traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.15. 853,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,329. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.07.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,240 shares of company stock worth $5,676,713 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.