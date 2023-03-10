Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $42,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.3% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,713 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $183.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41. The firm has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

