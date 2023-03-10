Analyzing Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO) & AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pono Capital and AeroVironment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pono Capital N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A AeroVironment $442.82 million 5.22 -$4.19 million ($0.35) -261.34

Pono Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AeroVironment.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pono Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroVironment 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pono Capital and AeroVironment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AeroVironment has a consensus price target of $106.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.43%. Given AeroVironment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Pono Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of Pono Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of AeroVironment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pono Capital and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pono Capital N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment -1.74% 2.21% 1.48%

Risk & Volatility

Pono Capital has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroVironment has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Pono Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pono Capital

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

