Analyzing Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) & Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Vasamed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Merit Medical Systems and Vasamed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83 Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $76.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.79%.

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Vasamed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $1.15 billion 3.31 $74.52 million $1.30 51.15 Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Vasamed.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Vasamed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems 6.47% 14.28% 9.50% Vasamed N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasamed has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Vasamed on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger, and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

About Vasamed

Väsamed, Inc. engages in the design, licensing, manufacture, and distribution of a range of non-invasive hemodynamic technologies for vascular, wound care, cardiovascular and emergency medicine diagnostics. The company was founded on May 23, 1989 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

