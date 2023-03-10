Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Tops $273.09 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $273.09 million and $59.37 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00037090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00222378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,284.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02750912 USD and is down -8.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $58,148,817.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

