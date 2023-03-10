ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells $1,187,877.38 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shane Emswiler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $300.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $328.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,860,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 362,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

