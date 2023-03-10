Anyswap (ANY) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

Anyswap (ANY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for approximately $8.75 or 0.00043979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $163.09 million and approximately $16,925.48 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00425713 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,760.49 or 0.28775402 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 8.59320968 USD and is down -6.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $5,979.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

