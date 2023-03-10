APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.47.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.52.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that APA will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

