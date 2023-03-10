Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Pascal Deschatelets Sells 12,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $765,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,117,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $552,960.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,699. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.19. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The company’s revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.