Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,990,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,015,119 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Apollo Global Management worth $278,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,159,000 after buying an additional 487,408 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 233,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,845,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,297,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on APO shares. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APO traded down $5.10 on Friday, reaching $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,610,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.95. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.67%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

