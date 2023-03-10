Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,741,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 2,312,893 shares.The stock last traded at $62.84 and had previously closed at $67.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

